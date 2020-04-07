LONDON, ONT -- A police chase involving a tractor ended in the middle of a field and with a 38-year-old man in custody.

It all began Sunday evening in Durham after West Grey police got a report of a backhoe smashing into Heritage Corner Variety Store.

Police found the front window smashed out and damage in the store.

Within minutes they had caught up with the suspect vehicle which police have described as a tractor.

Police chased the tractor for more than 90 minutes across several roads.

At points the tractor caused damage to properties and appeared to swerve at police cruisers.

Eventually the tractor stopped in the middle of a field and the operator fled on foot.

Police caught up with the suspect and struggle occurred during the arrest in which at least one officer was allegedly assaulted.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with the following offences: