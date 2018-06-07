

CTV London





Six people have been charged with drug-related offences in Sarnia following an investigation.

Police say the probe started this month regarding a suspect dealing crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone in the city.

A warrant was requested and granted for an address in the 300 block of Nelson Street where a suspect lived along with several other individuals.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, vice officers executed the warrant at the Nelson Street address with the assistance of general patrol officers. Police arrested six individuals located in the residence.

They say they were alarmed to find five firearms located in the residence and no one was authorized to be in possession of the firearms.

Police also located methamphetamine and various quantities and forms of hydromorphone within the residence.

An investigation is still ongoing regarding the firearms and police are hoping the public can help.