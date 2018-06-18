

CTV London





London police have charged a London man with aggravated assault and robbery with violence following an alleged assault at a Richmond Street residence.

Police say about 1:50 a.m., a 26-year-old man was confronted outside of the residence by a male who was known to him.

They say the accused struck the victim with a pipe, and proceeded to stab him in the upper chest.

Police also say the accused stole the victim’s bicycle and fled the area.

Emergency Services were contacted and the victim was located with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

A number of items, including a knife, were seized as a result of a warrant, police say.

A 52-year-old man is charged with robbery/theft from person with violence; and aggravated assault.