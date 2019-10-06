Featured
Police charge man after responding to sexual assault call
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Published Sunday, October 6, 2019 1:29PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - St. Thomas police have charged a man with sexual assault and forcible confinement after receiving a call about an assault shortly after midnight Sunday.
Police say there were no injuries but they arrested a 25-year-old St. Thomas man.
He is also charged with uttering threats, criminal harassment and breaching a release condition.
Police say no names will be released at this time.