One man is in custody charged with attempted murder and another was treated in hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Police were called to an address on Wolfe Street near Waterloo Street, close to Victoria Park, about 4:45 a.m.

They found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, allegedly to his face and head.

Police say he was treated in hospital and released.

Police arrested a 23-year-old London man in the area and they also recovered a knife from the scene.

There is no threat to public safety, police say, adding the victim and accused are known to each another.