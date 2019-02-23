Featured
Police charge London man with attempted murder
Police arrested a man and charged him with attempted murder following a stabbing on Wolfe Street on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
CTV London
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 3:29PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 23, 2019 3:38PM EST
One man is in custody charged with attempted murder and another was treated in hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning.
Police were called to an address on Wolfe Street near Waterloo Street, close to Victoria Park, about 4:45 a.m.
They found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, allegedly to his face and head.
Police say he was treated in hospital and released.
Police arrested a 23-year-old London man in the area and they also recovered a knife from the scene.
There is no threat to public safety, police say, adding the victim and accused are known to each another.