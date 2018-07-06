

London police say an impaired driver caused $21,000 in damage after striking multiple objects in the east end of the city.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., police say a vehicle heading south on Veterans Memorial Parkway was traveling at a high rate of speed when it skidded out of control onto Admiral Drive.

It hit two traffic signs and a fence before coming to rest after striking a London Hydro box.

A man fled from the vehicle and ran across Veterans Memorial Parkway, police say.

Witnesses contacted police while a citizen held the suspect, police say.

A 46-year-old London man is charged with:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Driving while ability impaired; and

• Fail to stop at scene of accident.