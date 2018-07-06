Featured
Police charge driver after signs, fence and hydro box struck
London police cruiser generic
CTV London
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 12:03PM EDT
London police say an impaired driver caused $21,000 in damage after striking multiple objects in the east end of the city.
On Thursday around 9 p.m., police say a vehicle heading south on Veterans Memorial Parkway was traveling at a high rate of speed when it skidded out of control onto Admiral Drive.
It hit two traffic signs and a fence before coming to rest after striking a London Hydro box.
A man fled from the vehicle and ran across Veterans Memorial Parkway, police say.
Witnesses contacted police while a citizen held the suspect, police say.
A 46-year-old London man is charged with:
• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
• Driving while ability impaired; and
• Fail to stop at scene of accident.