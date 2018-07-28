

CTV London





An out-of-town alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday afternoon in Owen Sound as he returned to his car in the 1300 block of 16th Street E.

Police swooped in about 4 p.m. and arrested a 38-year-old Brampton man and searched his vehicle.

They also raided at home in the 400 block of 8th Street E. where they say the man had been dealing drugs.

Police found fentanyl, cocaine, ammunition and pepper spray while searching the home and the car. The value of the items was more than $13,000.

“The investigation revealed that the only reason the accused was here in Owen Sound was to deal drugs. He is wanted by police for drug trafficking related offences in two jurisdictions in western Canada,” said Acting Det.-Sgt. Pete Daniels.

“Fortunately detectives were able to quickly determine that the accused had arrived in Owen Sound and was dealing illicit drugs in the city. The actions of our detectives prevented a significant quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine making it onto our streets.”

The homeowner, a 54-year-old man, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl when he returned home.