Police charge Boxing Day break-in and assault suspect
A break and enter and assault suspect is seen in London Ont. on Dec. 26, 2018. (Source: London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 11:37AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 5:26PM EST
London police have now arrested and charged a man they were searching for in connection with a Boxing Day break-in and assault.
Police are thanking the public for assistance in identifying him.
Police were called to an Ashland Avenue address around 4:45 a.m. Dec. 26 for a break and enter.
Police say the man got in through an unsecured window and struck and inappropriately touched a woman, who was awake at the time.
A 32-year-old man from London is now charged with
- Break and enter with intent to commit sexual assault
- Break and enter with intent to commit theft
- Mischief under $5,000
- Failing to comply with a recognizance of bail