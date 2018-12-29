

CTV London





London police have now arrested and charged a man they were searching for in connection with a Boxing Day break-in and assault.

Police are thanking the public for assistance in identifying him.

Police were called to an Ashland Avenue address around 4:45 a.m. Dec. 26 for a break and enter.

Police say the man got in through an unsecured window and struck and inappropriately touched a woman, who was awake at the time.

A 32-year-old man from London is now charged with