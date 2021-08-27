Police charge 36-year-old and two youths with aggravated assault, plus third victim found

London, Ont -

In the early hours Thursday, London Police were called to a possible assault with a machete in the area of Wellington Street and Hill Street.

Police located two adult male victims who had suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and both were transported to hospital.

Shortly after, police found a third victim suffering from minor injuries.

Police say three suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and that an edged weapon was recovered at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that a machete was involved in the incident.

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested in the area of Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North and is now facing the following offences:

• Two (2) counts of aggravated assault;

• Assault;

• Break and Enter; and

• Three (3) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect appeared in London Court last Thursday and is currently in police custody.

Police say two youths, who cannot be named under the YCJA, were charged by way of warrant application with the following offences:

• Two (2) counts of aggravated assault;

• Assault; and

• Break and Enter.