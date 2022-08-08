Police charge 22-year-old suspect after alleged sexual advances

(Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial

For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver