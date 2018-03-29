Featured
Police can't locate driver of stolen vehicle
Police are investigating the circumstances around a broken fence after they discovered an abandoned vehicle on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 29, 2018 4:53PM EDT
London police recovered a stolen vehicle in east London early Thursday.
Following the incident, there was a broken fence in front of a residence in the area of Seeley Drive and Merlin Crescent.
Police said they set up a perimeter in the area and searched for the suspect driver, but were unable to find him.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the broken fence but said none of its officers were involved in the damage to the fence.