London police say a school bus fire at A.B. Lucas Secondary Secondary School over the weekend is 'suspicious' and they are looking for tips from the public.

Police and fire crews were called to the school parking lot at 656 Tennant Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday for the bus fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters, but not before it caused about $60,000 in damage to the school bus.

The London Police Street Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.