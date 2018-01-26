

OPP are reminding the public of the dangers of being on the ice after four youth were seen pushing a picnic table across a pond.

It happened on Thursday around noon at a Waterford pond in Norfolk County.

Police were able to locate the youth and officers talked to them about the dangers of being on the ice due to the mild temperatures.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation that could have had deadly consequences and I would like to thank the concerned resident that immediately contacted the police,” said Inspector Lisa Anderson, Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk OPP.

“I am urging all parents and caregivers to speak to their children about the dangers of venturing onto any ice surface. There is always a potential that they could fall through and find themselves in a life or death situation.”