Just days after announcing their new Acting Deputy Police Chief the London Police Services Board is set to announce who will be taking the top job with the force.

The search for a new Chief of Police began when Chief John Pare announced his retirement back in January.

Almost immediately discussions within the Board were focused on the goal of modernizing London’s Police Services.

On Monday the Police Board announced the appointment of Trish McIntyre to the role of Acting Deputy Police Chief, the first woman to fill that position.

McIntyre is seen as a rising star with the Police Services and is expected to eventually fill the role permanently.

The Board will make the announcement of the new chief at 10 a.m.

Pare is set to retire at the end of the month.