Police board policy about transgender individuals on hold

A new London Police Services Board (LPSB) policy about the search and detention of transgender individuals has been delayed until later this year.

On Thursday, the board decided to wait until Chief Steve Williams completes his review of police conduct during a swatting incident before discussing a policy.

On Aug. 5, popular Twitch streamer and transgender advocate Clara Sorrenti was called by the wrong gender and name when heavily armed officers responded to her home based on false threats made by someone impersonating Sorrenti.

Williams later apologized to Sorrenti.

The draft LPSB policy reads:

“The Chief of Police will ensure that when dealing with transgender or transsexual individuals, officers will be sensitive to human rights, privacy issues and use the stated gender identification preference of the individual being searched. Officers will also use gender-appropriate pronouns, without jeopardizing officer safety and the need to search.”

A survey of the 12 largest municipal police services in Ontario discovered that only Toronto has a board policy related to the search and detainment of transgender individuals.

The proposed LPSB policy would also require “The Chief to report to the Board annually London Police Service statistics related to the search and detention of transgender people.”

Williams told board members that his review of Sorrenti’s incident will be completed in 30 to 60 days.