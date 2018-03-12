Featured
Police block off part of commercial parking lot due to package
Windsor police investigating suspicious package in a grocery store parking lot on Monday, March 12, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 11:10AM EDT
Windsor Police are investigating a suspicious package outside a grocery store Monday.
Police say the parking lot is partially blocked off in the area of Tecumseh Road and Central Avenue.
The bomb unit is on scene.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.