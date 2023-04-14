Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation

It’s been one year since a 45-year-old Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.

On April 14, 2022, Lambton OPP said Andrew Chute was shot in a targeted incident that closed down a section of Marthaville Road for three days.

Now, on the same day in 2023, police have released that two unknown people left the scene in a grey sedan and drove to the City of London.

In photos released by OPP, the sedan is an Acura TL with distinctive decals of eyes on the back and a red star-type decal at the bottom right of the front passenger door.

A special tip line was created for the case and anyone with information is asked to call 1-844-677-9408 or email OPP.CHUTE.Homicide@opp.ca.

Two 43-year-old men from Sarnia have already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

OPP have released photos of a car they say left the scene of a homicide in April 2022. (Source: OPP)