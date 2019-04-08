

CTV London





London police are investigating a shooting in the northeast area of the city.

Police responded to calls about multiple shots fired in the area of Bridle Path and Country Lane about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found evidence that a firearm had been dischared and believe those involved fled the scene prior to their arrival. They also believe someone was injured.

The major crimes unit is investigating and say the incident was not a random act.

No arrests have been made and the firearm has not been recovered. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.