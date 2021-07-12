LONDON, ONT. -- On Monday, police will start searching a dump southwest of London, Ont. for the remains of a missing Toronto man.

It's been five months since Nathanial Brettell, 57, of Toronto was presumed murdered.

His body hasn't been discovered and police will start the painstaking task of combing through the Green Lane Landfill in Southwold Township, southwest of London.

Brettell disappeared from his home in Etobicoke in January.

On Feb. 2, officers that were looking for him were attacked by a man with a butcher knife. He has been charged in relation to the attack but not in Brettell’s disappearance and death.

Police found blood in Brettell’s apartment and concluded he had been murdered.

Police say there is evidence his remains may be in the dump, as the City of Toronto owns and operates the facility.

The search is expected to take several months with numerous Toronto police officers participating.

- With files from CTV News Toronto's Jon Woodward