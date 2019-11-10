Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing London man.

Cody Ethier, 24, was last seen Sunday around 7:50 a.m. in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Wonderland Road North.

He is described as Caucasian, 6 ft, red hair, medium build, and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, jeans and boots.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Contact London police if you have information.