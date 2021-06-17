Advertisement
Police asking for public’s help in identifying indecent act suspect
Recognize this man? London police are looking to identify him in an alleged indecent act investigation.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent act investigation.
According to police on the morning of June 4, a man was seen performing an indecent act in the 1400 block of Glenora Dr.
A citizen confronted the man and he left the area without further incident.
Police say no one was physically harmed in the incident.
The suspect is described as: male, slim build, between 50-60 years of age, with brown receding hair.
His beard was described as being ‘salt-and-pepper’ coloured. He was wearing a royal blue polo t-shirt with an orange logo on the left side of the chest, khaki-coloured pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.