LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent act investigation.

According to police on the morning of June 4, a man was seen performing an indecent act in the 1400 block of Glenora Dr.

A citizen confronted the man and he left the area without further incident.

Police say no one was physically harmed in the incident.

The suspect is described as: male, slim build, between 50-60 years of age, with brown receding hair.

His beard was described as being ‘salt-and-pepper’ coloured. He was wearing a royal blue polo t-shirt with an orange logo on the left side of the chest, khaki-coloured pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.