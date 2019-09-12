

CTV London





London police are looking for three people after a stolen vehicle reportedly collided with another vehicle before flipping multiple times.

Officers were call to the area of York and Rectory streets around 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a crash involving a white, four-door Lincoln sedan.

Witnesses reportedly told police the vehicle was eastbound on Florence Street when it may have struck another eastbound vehicle then flipped, coming to rest near the intersection.

Police are now looking for three people who reportedly fled the vehicle before police arrived.

The first two suspects are both described as male, with a slim build, about 5'7" tall, one wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, the other wearing a white shirt.

The third suspect is described as female, Caucasian, with a slim build, wearing short jean shorts and a white shirt.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Thames Centre on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.