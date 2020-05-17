LONDON, ON -- OPP responded to a suspicious incident at a West County address Saturday afternoon.

A male with a possible gunshot injury visited a hospital in Simcoe around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

The uncooperative victim refused to provide information to the police at that time.

Police are looking to the public for information from anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the downtown area of Simcoe near Peel Street or Talbot Street before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have information, you can contact Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.