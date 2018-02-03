

A St. Thomas woman is facing a weapons charge after police say she was carrying a dagger on Balaclava Street Friday.

Poice arrested the 41-year-old woman for carrying a concealed weapon.

The woman was also found to have suspected methamphetamine in her possession and to be in breach of numerous court imposed conditions, police say.

She is facing several other warrants from surrounding police agencies that will be processed once she has completed court in St. Thomas, they say.