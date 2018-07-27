

CTV London





West Grey police have charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting on Thursday in the early morning.

Police were originally dispatched to an address on Glenelg Holland Townline where a person in distress was found to have been shot with a firearm.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,

Police identified the suspect and began an extensive search.

Officers say the 31-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener after a high-riskt take down.

Police say they seized three loaded handguns, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.