Police arrest man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in West Grey
Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in custody after a high-risk arrest in Kitchener July 26, 2018. (Source: @WRPSToday)
CTV London
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 6:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 6:21AM EDT
West Grey police have charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting on Thursday in the early morning.
Police were originally dispatched to an address on Glenelg Holland Townline where a person in distress was found to have been shot with a firearm.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,
Police identified the suspect and began an extensive search.
Officers say the 31-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener after a high-riskt take down.
Police say they seized three loaded handguns, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.