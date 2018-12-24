

CTV London





A driver fleeing in a U-Haul truck, who police say hit a cruiser and two other vehicles is facing multiple charges.

Police say last Thursday they spotted a reported stolen 24-foot U-Haul truck from a downtown rental car business.

Officers spotted it in the area of Wellington Road and Horton Street and attempted to stop the driver, but the truck fled.

The driver failed to stop at a red light at Richmond and Horton Streets, where it then collided with a vehicle.

Police say the truck continued without stopping and was later spotted in the area of Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive.

Police once again attempted to stop the vehicle when it collided with the police vehicle and fled.

They say the truck went through another red light on Wonderland Road and it resulted in a third collision.

Police recovered the stolen truck soon after it was abandoned in a parking lot in the north end of the city.

One officer and a citizen received minor injuries. The estimated damage is more than $30,000.

After an investigation police charged a 32-year-old London man with:

• Leaving the scene of accident X 3,

• Possession of stolen property over $5000,

• Dangerous driving and flight from police

A 24-year-old woman of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of stolen property and failure to comply with recognizance.