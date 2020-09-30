MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a tip from an alert citizen led to the arrest of a suspect in a break-in at an east end business.

Police were called for a suspicious person outside the TSC Store at 2209 Dundas St. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was reportedly carrying a shovel.

When officers arrived, they found a damaged glass door and a man fitting the suspect description in front of the business. A search found the man was carrying property from the store.

The 48-year-old London man was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent.

Police say they want to thank the public for reporting crimes and remind Londoners that "when we don’t know – we can’t go."

The accused has a court appearance scheduled for December.