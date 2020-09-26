LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a 72-year-old Aylmer man following an alleged incident act in a downtown parking lot.

Police say on Sept. 20, a man in a red Ford Ranger pickup truck asked a woman walking by for directions.

When she approached the vehicle, police say the man was naked from the waist down and masturbating.

Police traced the vehicle and the driver to an address in Aylmer where the suspect was arrested Friday.

The accused is charged with one count of indecent acts and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

He will appear in court at a later date.