Police and OFM continue to investigate suspicious apartment fire
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 1:31PM EST
Fire at 136 Albert St. in London Ont. on Jan. 31, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police and the Ontario Fire Marshal continue to investigate a fire at a downtown apartment building that caused $25,000 in damage.
Crews were called to 136 Albert St. around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
The blaze has been deemed suspicious. No one was hurt.
An LTC bus had to be called to shelter evacuees.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London police.