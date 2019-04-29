

CTV London





OPP were busy over the weekend laying several impaired driving charges, including charging one person following a crash and another they say was parked on the shoulder of a highway.

OPP from the Sebringville detachment responded to a car in a ditch on Elginfield Road, east of St. Marys shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a witness told them a car failed to negotiate an intersection at Perth Road 123 and rolled into the east ditch of Elginfield Road.

A 56-year-old man from St. Marys was arrested and is facing two impaired charges.

South Bruce OPP charged a 53-year-oild man from Edmonton after they say his vehicle was spotted on the shoulder of Highway 21 near Kincardine just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, the driver showed signs of impairment.

He was also charged with two counts of impaired driving.

OPP allege one impaired driver was squealing his tires in Millbank Friday night. Police were called about a pickup truck driving erratically and squealing its tires.

A 24-year-old from Perth East is facing impaired charges