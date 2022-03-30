Police activity in east London, Ont.

Two homes and three driveways are taped off in east London.

Police were called to Egerton Street around 5:30 p.m. and the road remained closed between Hamilton Road and Dame tStreet for about one hour.

Officers remain on scene including the forensic team.

One witness tells CTV News that one person was taken from a home, could be seen bleeding and was loaded into an ambulance.

The same witness also said police entered a different home in tactical gear.

None of the details have been confirmed by police.

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV London's Sean Irvine