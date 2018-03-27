

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





Provincial Police say that a driver is lucky to be alive after a pole fell off a transport skewering a car.

Elgin County officers say the metal pole nearly impaled the driver of the red sedan.

Pictures from the scene show the pole going through the windshield near the driver seat and back out the passenger side window.

The pole fell of a transport truck and police say the driver of the truck is facing charges.