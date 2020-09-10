MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police say there was no risk to public safety after reports of a youth with a handgun in London's Lambeth neighbourhood on Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of Howard and Dennis avenues around 8:40 a.m. and began a weapons investigation.

There was a heavy police presence and a nearby school was asked to bring students indoors during the investigation.

A 15-year-old boy matching a description provided was found on a nearby street within minutes of officers arriving.

He told police he had a pocketknife in his shorts - not a gun. The knife was seized.

Investigators found no threats had been made as the boy had not spoken to anyone.

The youth was returned to his parents without criminal charges.

Police say they always want to be contacted if something appears suspicious, and remind the public, "If you see something, say something. If we don’t know, we can’t go."