Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at Victoria Park in London, Ont. on Thursday to help launch Sunfest.

Few details have been released about exactly what Trudeau will be doing at the much-loved festival.

The event, which is marking its 25th anniversary, includes an array of events and attractions including; international music, dancing, food and crafts.

CTV News London's own Nick Paparella will be the MC at the event, which runs from July 4-7.

It kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday with a performance by Valerie Ekoume, followed by the opening ceremonies.

More details and schedules are available at: www.sunfest.on.ca/