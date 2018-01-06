

CTV London





The prime minister will be holding another town hall style meeting with Londoners almost one year to the date from his last visit.

Justin Trudeau will host the event at Western's Alumni Hall on Jan. 11 at 7:30 pm..

The Liberals will also be holding their cabinet retreat at the Convention Centre Jan. 11 and 12.

Trudeau held a similar event at Western on Jan. 13, 2017.

Tickets are free but you must RSVP in advance: http://pfragiskatos.liberal.ca/events/

Last year's event was at capacity, with long lines to get inside the doors.