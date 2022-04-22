PLAYOFF TRACKER: Rangers force Game 7

The Kitchener Rangers have forced at Game 7 in their first round OHL playoff series with the London Knights.

The Rangers took a 4-0 lead into the third period and the final score was 5-2.

London goals were scored by Denver Barkey and Luke Evangelista.

Brett Brochu started in net for the Knights and Owen Flores finished the game.

Puck drops for Game 7 at Budweiser Gardens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The winner of this series moves on to face the Windsor Spitfires.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2

Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener 2 London 5

Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London 4 Kitchener 3

Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London 2 Kitchener 3

*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 5

*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London 2 Kitchener 5

*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm

*If Necessary