PLAYOFF TRACKER: London takes 2-1 series lead over Kitchener

London leads its first-round OHL playoff series with Kitchener 2-1 after a win at The Aud on Sunday afternoon.

Tye McSorley recorded the game winner on the power play for the Knights, assisted by Luke Evangelista and Antonio Stranges.

Brett Brochu got the win in net for London.

Game four in the series will be back in Kitchener on Tuesday evening, puck drops at 7 p.m.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2

Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener 2 London 5

Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London 4 Kitchener 3

Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener @ London 2:00pm

*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm

*If Necessary