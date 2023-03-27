PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights advance to Conference Final after eliminating Kitchener
The London Knights are off to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2016.
They shut out Kitchener 4-0 Thursday in game five, taking the series 4-games-to-one.
8,555 fans at Bud Gardens saw Brett Brochu get his second straight shutout, and goals from Denver Barkey (2), Max McCue & Logan Mailloux in the clinching victory.
They’ll face the Sarnia Sting who swept Saginaw 4-0.
The Sting advance to the Western Conference Final for first time in franchise history.
ROUND TWO: London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers
- Game 1 - London 5 Kitchener 1
- Game 2 - London 8 - Kitchener 4
- Game 3 - Kitchener 6 - London 1
- Game 4 - London 5 - Kitchener 0
- Game 5 - London 4 - Kitchener 0
ROUND ONE: London Knights vs. Owen Sound Attack
- Game 1 - London 7 - Owen Sound 0
- Game 2 - London 5 - Owen Sound 4
- Game 3 - London 3 - Owen Sound 2
- Game 4 - London 5 - Owen Sound 0
The Ontario Hockey League also announced the 2022-23 regular season award winners.
London goalie Zach Bowen won the award for Best Rookie Goals Against Average.
The 18-year-old from Kanata, Ont. lead all qualified rookie net minders with a 3.10 goals-against average.
Bowen played to a mark of 17-4-0-0, with an .899 save percentage and one shutout over 26 contests.
He went on a run of 15 consecutive wins between Nov. 12 and Feb.18, the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years of OHL history.
March 25 was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.
The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.
Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.
