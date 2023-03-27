PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights take game 1 against Kitchener

Game 1 got underway at Budweiser Gardens Thursday night in London, Ont.

The Knights started strong, leading 1-0 in the first period after a goal by Denver Barkey.

By the end of the second period, the Knights were up to 3-0, with Sean McGurn and Ryan Humphrey each landing a shot in the Rangers’ net.

Humphrey, adding salt in their wounds, blasted by Kitchener for another goal in the third period.

The Rangers tried to bounce back, getting a power-play goal in the third period by Francesco Arcuri, after pulling their goalie out of net.

It wasn’t enough to compete with the Knights, who ended the game 5-1 after George Diaco scored his power-play goal with just two and a half minutes left of play.

Knight’s goalie Brett Brochu had an excellent game, stopping 31 out of 32 shots on net.

Game two of their redemption tour gets underway Friday. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

ROUND TWO: London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 - London 5 Kitchener 1

Game 2 - Fri. April 14 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Sun. April 16 at 2 p.m.

Game 4 - Tues. April 18 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Thurs. April 20 at 7 p.m.*

Game 6 - Sun. April 23 at 2 p.m.*

Game 7 - Tues. April 25 at 7 p.m.*

*if necessary

ROUND ONE: London Knights vs. Owen Sound Attack

Game 1 - London 7 - Owen Sound 0

Game 2 - London 5 - Owen Sound 4

Game 3 - London 3 - Owen Sound 2

Game 4 - London 5 - Owen Sound 0

The Ontario Hockey League also announced the 2022-23 regular season award winners.

London goalie Zach Bowen won the award for Best Rookie Goals Against Average.

The 18-year-old from Kanata, Ont. lead all qualified rookie net minders with a 3.10 goals-against average.

Bowen played to a mark of 17-4-0-0, with an .899 save percentage and one shutout over 26 contests.

He went on a run of 15 consecutive wins between Nov. 12 and Feb.18, the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years of OHL history.

March 25 was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.

The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.