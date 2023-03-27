PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights sweep Owen Sound, move to round two of playoffs

It was a clean sweep for the London Knights on rival turf as the Knights defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-0, advancing to the second round of the OHL playoffs.

On Thursday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound, the Knights and Attack went head-to-head in the fourth game of round one of the OHL playoffs, with the London Knights taking down Owen Sound 5-0.

Knights' centreman Ryan Winterton scored two goals, while defenceman Logan Mailloux scored two goals, and defenceman Connor Federkow scored one goal. Goalie Brett Brochu shut out Owen Sound, saving all 23 shots he faced.

The London Knights will face the Kitchener Rangers in round two of the playoffs, with the schedule to be determined.

SERIES B - (2) London Knights vs. (7) Owen Sound Attack

Game 1 - London 7 - Owen Sound 0

Game 2 - London 5 - Owen Sound 4

Game 3 - London 3 - Owen Sound 2

Game 4 - London 5 - Owen Sound 0

The Ontario Hockey League also announced the 2022-23 regular season award winners.

London goalie Zach Bowen won the award for Best Rookie Goals Against Average.

The 18-year-old from Kanata, Ont. lead all qualified rookie net minders with a 3.10 goals-against average.

Bowen played to a mark of 17-4-0-0, with an .899 save percentage and one shutout over 26 contests.

He went on a run of 15 consecutive wins between Nov. 12 and Feb.18, the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years of OHL history.

As reported over the weekend, Saturday night was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.

The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.