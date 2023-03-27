PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights lead series 2-0 after winning back-to-back games

The London Knights continue to dominate Round 2 of the OHL playoffs. The Knights beat the Kitchener Rangers 8-4 in game 2.

The Knights were on the board only 42 second into the first period after Logan Mailloux scored all way from the blue line.

By the end of the first period, the Knights were up 3-0 thanks to power-play goals from Sam Dickson and Ryan Winterton. Dickson’s goal went under review, but the refs deemed it valid. Winterton celebrated his fourth goal of the playoffs.

It was Easton Cowan’s time to shine only 37 seconds into the second period as he scored the team’s fourth goal of the night. Connor Federkow and Brody Crane made it 6 for the Knights by the end of the period.

The Rangers tried to bounce back with a power play goal from Reid Valade at the end of the second period and another goal from Mitchell Martin at the top of the third.

Kinghts’ forward Sean McGurn didn’t let his rivals celebrate too long, skating around them to make it 7-2 for the Knights.

The Rangers weren’t finished, however, giving the Knights a run for their money with back-to-back goals from Francesco Arcuri, one on a power-play.

Of course, the Knights don’t know the meaning of the word “quit.” Ruslan Gazizov got the last goal of the night with only 15 second left on the clock.

Out of 44 shots on net, Knights goalie Brett Brochu saved 40.

Game three goes Sunday. Puck drop is 2 p.m.

ROUND TWO: London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 - London 5 Kitchener 1

Game 2 - Fri. April 14 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Sun. April 16 at 2 p.m.

Game 4 - Tues. April 18 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Thurs. April 20 at 7 p.m.*

Game 6 - Sun. April 23 at 2 p.m.*

Game 7 - Tues. April 25 at 7 p.m.*

*if necessary

ROUND ONE: London Knights vs. Owen Sound Attack

Game 1 - London 7 - Owen Sound 0

Game 2 - London 5 - Owen Sound 4

Game 3 - London 3 - Owen Sound 2

Game 4 - London 5 - Owen Sound 0

The Ontario Hockey League also announced the 2022-23 regular season award winners.

London goalie Zach Bowen won the award for Best Rookie Goals Against Average.

The 18-year-old from Kanata, Ont. lead all qualified rookie net minders with a 3.10 goals-against average.

Bowen played to a mark of 17-4-0-0, with an .899 save percentage and one shutout over 26 contests.

He went on a run of 15 consecutive wins between Nov. 12 and Feb.18, the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years of OHL history.

March 25 was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.

The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.