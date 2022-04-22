PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights have a chance to wipe out Kitchener

The London Knights and Kitchener Rangers will be back on OHL ice tonight.

London has a chance to eliminate Kitchener with a Game 6 win at The Aud. If that doesn't happen, the two teams will meet for Game 7 in London Wednesday.

The Knights won Game 5 on Sunday 5-3 with three goals from Max McCue and one each from Antonio Stranges and Sean McGurn.

The winner of this series will move on to face Windsor in Round 2.

The Spitfires advanced with a Game 6 win over Sarnia on Sunday.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2

Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener 2 London 5

Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London 4 Kitchener 3

Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London 2 Kitchener 3

*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 5

*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm

*If Necessary