PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights go up one game on Kitchener
In a tight, back and forth game on Sunday afternoon, the Knights managed to pull off a big 5-3 victory to take a 3-2 series lead in the first round of the OHL playoffs.
Max McCue had a hat trick, scoring his second, third and fourth goals of the series.
London will have a chance to close out the series at The Aud in Kitchener on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
First Round Schedule:
Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2
Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener 2 London 5
Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London 4 Kitchener 3
Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London 2 Kitchener 3
*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 5
*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm
*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm
*If Necessary
