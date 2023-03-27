PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights end play-off winning streak, still lead series 2-1

The London Knights had an opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 series lead Sunday afternoon in Kitchener.

However, it did not go that way.

The Kitchener Rangers put together their best performance of the series ending the Knight’s play-off winning streak at six games.

The final score was 6-1 Rangers.

The teams will hit the ice for game four Tuesday night in Kitchener.

ROUND TWO: London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 - London 5 Kitchener 1

Game 2 - Fri. April 14 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Sun. April 16 at 2 p.m.

Game 4 - Tues. April 18 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Thurs. April 20 at 7 p.m.*

Game 6 - Sun. April 23 at 2 p.m.*

Game 7 - Tues. April 25 at 7 p.m.*

*if necessary

ROUND ONE: London Knights vs. Owen Sound Attack

Game 1 - London 7 - Owen Sound 0

Game 2 - London 5 - Owen Sound 4

Game 3 - London 3 - Owen Sound 2

Game 4 - London 5 - Owen Sound 0

The Ontario Hockey League also announced the 2022-23 regular season award winners.

London goalie Zach Bowen won the award for Best Rookie Goals Against Average.

The 18-year-old from Kanata, Ont. lead all qualified rookie net minders with a 3.10 goals-against average.

Bowen played to a mark of 17-4-0-0, with an .899 save percentage and one shutout over 26 contests.

He went on a run of 15 consecutive wins between Nov. 12 and Feb.18, the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years of OHL history.

March 25 was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.

The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.