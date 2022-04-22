PLAYOFF TRACKER: Kitchener evens playoff series with London

The Kitchener Rangers have evened up the first-round OHL playoff series with London at two games a piece.

Mitchell Martin had the game winner for Kitchener in the 3-2 win.

London’s goals were scored by Max McCue and Cody Morgan.

The teams get a break before taking the ice for game 5 in London on Sunday. Puck drops at 2 p.m.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2

Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener 2 London 5

Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London 4 Kitchener 3

Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London 2 Kitchener 3

*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener @ London 2:00pm

*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm

*If Necessary