Plane spotting: YXU Air Park now open at London International Airport
Local aviation enthusiasts can now get up close to aircraft coming and going from London International Airport.
The airport is teaming up with area businesses to open the YXU Air Park on Creamery Road, the city's first public plane spotting park.
Residents can get a front row seat in their vehicles to runway 15-33, the most used take off and landing strip at the airport.
The YXU Air Park also features signage to inform visitors on the types of planes that use the airport.
Scott McFadzean and Gerry Vanderhoek from the London International Airport. (Submitted)
“London is home to a robust aviation community that continues to grow and many airplane enthusiasts come to LIA to plane spot” says Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport in a news release.
“One of our most frequently asked questions is where to watch airplanes take off and land,” says Gerry Vanderhoek, manager of commercial services and passenger experience at the airport.
“As someone who grew up in London who also enjoys watching the action at the airport, we are excited to see with the help of our partners, the opening of the new YXU Air Park. The aircraft viewing area not only celebrates some of the key moments in London’s aviation history and our beloved airshows, but it also has some great information about how you can even listen to the aircraft while they are flying in the area.”
There is no charge to use the YXU Air Park.
