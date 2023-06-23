Plan to implement 'service depots' reaches boiling point in downtown
A plan by the City of London to implement ‘service depots’ across the city in order to bring the homeless population basic necessities was met with ire during a community information session in downtown London, Ont. on Thursday.
Ward 13 Coun. David Ferreira held an informal community information session on Thursday night designed to educate residents on a plan to supply basic needs, such as food and sanitation, to homeless encampments along the Thames River and give residents the chance to express their opinions.
The first phase would establish four service depots at the following locations:
- Ann Street Park area
- Cavendish Park area
- Wellington Valley Park area
- Watson Street Park area
“We need to all recognize that what we're trying to do with this plan is we're trying to first ask ourselves what kind of people are we? Are we compassionate?” asked Ferreira.
In response, someone replied, "That's not fair. And I just that's not stop it, because I just want to say that we're lacking. This isn't an ethical problem for us."
Ferreira and the panel attempted to lay out the plan for several hubs across the city, but the meeting became a sounding board for residents near these encampments who have seen a rise in garbage, crime, and drug paraphernalia.
“Let me point something out, would you rather us do nothing, and leave the trash in the river or try and do something and try and reduce the amount of trash in the river,” said Ferreira. “Ask yourself that question."
"You are increasing the trash by bringing the trash into our neighbourhood,” someone replied.
Members of the audience voiced their frustrations, including repeated thefts. Residents said they’ve had security cameras installed to try and mitigate crime, but when they show the footage to the police, said that “nothing” happens.
Ward 13 Councillor David Ferreira held an informal community information session on June 22, 2023 regarding the city's plan to implement service depots to provide homeless people with basic necessities. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
“Do I have empathy for people with mental health and drug addiction? Of course I do, but I'd like a little bit of empathy back," a woman in the crowd said.
"They are not all criminals, I get that, they are not all drug addicts, not all mental health. This isn't about them, this is about me. It's about my safety on my property. I don't feel safe,” another woman said during the meeting.
The panel brought up how there will be 26 new officers hired by the London Police Service this year to help with a service that is stretched thin, but Ferreira challenged the group to give the plan a shot to succeed.
“I am trying to show you that if you do nothing, you're going to have the same issues. Nothing happens if we do something. Something might happen. I don't understand why we can't try this. A 30 to 90 day initiative. Temporary. I said again and again and again. I don't want to convince all the people in housing, so why not try,” he said.
By the end of the meeting there was a slight softening of position from some in the crowd, with a promise to report back at the end of the summer on the programs' success or failure.
“If they think that they need a timeline to show us, let's give them the timeline and say, ‘We come back, regroup, come back in September and see how the program has worked out.' And I think that's a reasonable request,” one man said.
Many in the crowd however left unsatisfied and still worried about the negatives that come along living next to an encampment.
