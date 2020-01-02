LONDON, ONT. -- For over five years the Paparella family has been ringing in the New Year by serving pizza to the ladies of My Sisters' Place in London.

It all started when CTV News personality Nick Paparella approached Kevin Cook, the owner of Byron Pizza, to see if he would be able to provide pizza.

This year they donated 40 pizzas, from your basic cheese to the crowd-favourite Canadian, and even a pickle pizza.

When asked why they do it, Evelyn Paparella says, “My Sisters' Place is very near and dear to Nick and our whole family and coming to serve pizza is just one way we can show the woman that we care.”

This very special lunch is always popular with the ladies, because besides getting a good hearty meal, they have the opportunity to reconnect with special friends.

“We are so greatful to Byron Pizza and to Nick Paparella and his family who come in and treat us like family”, Jennifer Martin of My Sisters' Place tells CTV News.

“We always have said Nick is like a brother to all the ladies in the house…it’s like a big happy family occasion and having Nick's family here is extra special.”

My Sisters' Place is located at 566 Dundas Street. It is a safe, welcoming drop-in center that supports women.