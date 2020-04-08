LONDON, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital after Lambton OPP say two suspects struck someone several times with a pipe and stole a wallet.

They say it happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Petrolia Line in Petrolia.

OPP say the initial investigation reveals two suspects on a bike approached someone walking and allegedly assaulted them, taking the wallet.

The person sustained minor injuries.

The Lambton OPP crime Unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact police.