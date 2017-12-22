

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Pinery Provincial Park is open Friday for the first time in six weeks to overnight camping, following a land dispute protest that closed the park near Grand Bend.

The park was closed on November 10 as a precaution after a First Nations protester said he intended to prevent access and take possession of the park.

A trailer had been parked at the entrance to the Pinery.

“During the closure, we arranged for a mediator to facilitate discussions with the individual and progress was made, such as removing a trailer from blocking access to the park,” said Ontario Parks spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski.

”We will continue to engage with the individual to work towards a resolution to this situation. While these discussions continue, we have no reason to believe they will impact park operations or visitor enjoyment of the park.”

The park reopened for day use on November 29.

A Tweet from the park thanked the public for its patience.

The Pinery has been the site of land claim protests in the past. It is also not far from Camp Ipperwash, where a land claim demonstration turned deadly in 1995.